Lecturer death: Wardha police files 426-page chargesheet

Wardha police on Friday filed a chargesheet before the court in the case of a 24-year old lecturer being set afire by a stalker on February 3, resulting in her death a week later in Hinganghat.

“We filed a 426-page chargesheet in Hinganghat court within the stipulated 19 working days. There were seven holidays in the intervening period,” Wardha Superintendent of Police Basavraj Teli told The Indian Express.

The chargesheet mentions statements of various people — including eyewitnesses and accused — panchanama, postmortem report, forensic reports and details of what kind of medical treatment was provided to the woman.

Asked when the trial is expected to begin, Teli said, “That’s up to the court to decide.”

Ankita Pisudde was set ablaze by Virkesh Nagrale early February 3 near a bus stop in Hinganghat when she was headed for the college where she taught botany. She was rushed to Nagpur for treatment where she succumbed on February 10.

The states government had promised a speedy trial and justice for Pisudde.

It had also announced that noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam would work as the special public prosecutor in the case. Asked if Nikam has taken over the assignment, Inspector General (Nagpur range) K M Prasanna said, “Yes. We have consulted him on the chargesheet and investigation.”

