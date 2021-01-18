Leave WhatsApp, it’s voluntary: Delhi HC tells petitioner challenging new privacy policy

The case is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva. Since the last hearing, WhatsApp has announced it is delaying the implementation of its new privacy policy to May 15.

Delhi High Court judge Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Monday told the petitioners challenging WhatsApp’s new privacy policy that they were free to leave the app and move to another application if they had concerns. “Leave WhatsApp. Go to some other application. It’s a voluntary thing. Don’t accept it,” Justice Sachdeva said, adjourning the hearing to January 25.

The Centre told the high court that the new privacy policy will need some consideration. “This petition needs to be analysed,” Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, said.

In its submission, Facebook, the company that owns WhatsApp, said: “There’s a hullabaloo about nothing. WhatsApp has constantly said the messages are encrypted and even WhatsApp can’t read it. We have only made change with regard to Business WhatsApp.”

