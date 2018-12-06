Learn to be tolerant like Vajpayee, Farooq Abdullah’s advice to PM Modi

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah Thursday had a piece of advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi – be tolerant like Atal Bihari Vajpayee to ensure acceptance by all people. Speaking at an event here, the National Conference patriarch also accused the BJP of following a divisive agenda.

“When (Jawaharlal) Nehru unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort for the first time, he never thought that a party will come to power in future which will try to divide this country. Britishers divided it into India and Pakistan and the country will be divided into many parts if the ruling party continues with its divisive agenda,” he claimed.

He said that the BJP claims Lord Ram is theirs but according to holy texts, “Bhagwan Ram belong to the entire universe and not Hindus alone”. Asking Modi to be “tolerant like Vajpayee”, Farooq said, “He is the prime minister. He has to come up to that level and should not get engaged in smaller issues. At time I feel sorry for his statements.”

He went on to add, “Please inculcate sense of tolerance, Prime Minister sahib. If you have to run this country, you have to be tolerant and ensure acceptance by others. All have to be taken along, if you have run this country. Be tolerant like Vajpayee ji.”

He claimed if the country is united today “it is because of Nehru”.

He also said that war is not a solution to conflicts.

“We would stay safe in our houses but jawans would lose their lives. We do not need to have war with China and Pakistan. We want those countries should also make progress and become prosperous,” he added.