‘Leaks to media’: MP IAS officers write to chief secretary

ACCUSING STATE probe agencies of seeking publicity by leaking to the media details of complaints and likely conclusions before conducting a proper inquiry into merits of the case, the Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers’ Association on Wednesday approached Chief Secretary S R Mohanty, seeking “appropriate advisory” to the investigating agencies.

The association shot off the letter after the Economic Offences Wing named a senior IAS officer, now on deputation to the Centre, in connection with alleged irregularities in award of Rs 300-crore tender for setting up Integrated Command Control Centre.

“This is quite demoralizing for government servants and adversely affects decision making. Officers have to often take complex decision, involving multiple stakeholders, in their official capacity. There are cases where stakeholders/competitors adversely impacted by the final decision, approach courts to challenge the decisions or file complaints before relevant entities. It’s expected that the investigating agencies will objectively inquire into these complaints while ensuring that reputation of institutions and individuals is not unnecessarily tarnished,” wrote Association president Gauri Singh to the Chief Secretary.