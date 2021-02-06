Leading historian Jata Shankar Jha dies at 95

Leading historian Jata Shankar Jha died at 95 in Patna on Thursday. He had long been associated with KP Jaiswal Research Institute at Patna as its director.

Some of his pioneering works include Education in Bihar (1813-59), Beginnings of Modern Education in Mithila (1860-1930), Biography of an Indian Patriot: Maharaja Lakshmishwar Singh of Darbhanga, Early Revolutionary Movement in Bihar, Aspects of the History of Modern Bihar, Early Revolutionary Movement in Bihar, History of Darbhanga Raj and Kuwar Singh and Amar Singh.

Vinay Jha, the younger son of Jha, said the historian died of a heart attack at Patna. Jha is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. Vinay said: “My father kept writing throughout his career. But he concentrated on self-study after retirement. His areas of interest were little known facts of society. He remained in sound health till the end”.

Jha was born in Rajnagar, Madhubani on 22 August 1926. A master’s and Ph.D in History, Jha started his career with KP Jaiswal Research Research Institute and retired as its director in 1984.