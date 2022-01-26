PM Modi, France, US and others wish India on Republic Day

Greeting the nation on its 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from the United States, France and Nepal, and others on Tuesday extended their wishes to Indians.

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah wished the nation a happy Republic Day on Twitter. “I bow to all the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the Indian Republic intact,” Shah said.

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

सभी को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय गणतंत्र के गौरव, एकता व अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले सभी जवानों को नमन करता हूँ। आइए आज हम सभी स्वाधीनता के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्प लें। जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/jujYZVCn3C — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki greeted Indians and stated that the US-India partnership is “rooted in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values”. “We join India, the world’s largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India’s Constitution,” she said.

France Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, in his tweet said, “France wishes to congratulate India, our foremost strategic partner in Asia.”

My warmest greetings to our Indian friends as they come together to celebrate #RepublicDay! In this special year marking #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, France wishes to congratulate India, our foremost strategic partner in Asia. pic.twitter.com/eTMRhlKtzM — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) January 25, 2022

Nepal’s leaders, including its President, PM and Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka also sent their wishes, news agency ANI reported. In a press release, PM Deuba commended India’s remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and impressive advancement in technologies and innovation.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, & Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka, extend felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ZKZVjh6oBc — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “The Republic Day is an appropriate occasion to reaffirm our faith in the cherished principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all, as enshrined in our Constitution.”

“It is an occasion to remember with profound gratitude, those freedom fighters whose selfless sacrifices led to the birth of this great Republic. Today, let us celebrate the achievements of our Republic and resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a peaceful and progressive India,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also greeted the nation.

“On Republic Day in 1950, our country took the first step in the right direction with confidence. Salute to that first step of truth and equality,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

1950 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर हमारे देश ने विश्वास के साथ सही दिशा में पहला क़दम बढ़ाया था। सत्य और समानता के उस पहले क़दम को नमन। गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/EA5ygwjwDD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2022

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal CM said, “On this day, let us once again take a pledge to protect the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, including and particularly its federal character.”