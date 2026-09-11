Leaders set to fine-tune incubator network, startup fund, supply chain cooperation framework

An illuminated Rail Bhavan ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. (Amit Mehra)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts leaders, ministers and officials from 32 countries and agencies for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, a host of initiatives are on the table — a BRICS Incubator Network, a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund, a BRICS Logistics Supply-Chain Cooperation Framework will be among the possible outcomes.

Much of them have been discussed by the BRICS Sherpas, and will be fine-tuned by the leaders on September 12 and 13.

Apart from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the summit will be attended by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is not coming since he had come earlier for the AI summit in February this year. Brazil will be represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.