Leaders, residents, students pray for Hiraba

Political leaders cutting across party lines, local residents and school students thronged the prayer meet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba at his birthplace Vadnagar in Mehsana district Sunday morning.

Hiraba passed away on December 30 at Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. She was 99. Her last rites were performed at Gandhinagar in the presence of PM Modi and family members on December 30.

PM Modi’s brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai and sister Vasantiben were at the prayer meet, held at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya auditorium in Vadnagar.

Gujarat Minister for Industries Balwantsinh Rajput also joined the gathering at Vadnagar, where Hiraba spent most of her life. Other BJP leaders who paid their tributes to Hiraba were Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, former deputy CM Nitin Patel, former home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, former roads and buildings minister Purnesh Modi, MP from Ahmedabad West Kirit Solanki, MLA from Thakkarbapanagar Kanchanben Radadiya, former ministers of state Mayaben Kodnani and Nirmala Wadhwani, former Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, and party leader Sanjay Joshi.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Jagdish Thakor also attended the prayer meet.

BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi said, “I pay my tributes from the entire Modh and Modi community. The entire Modi community in the state and country is grieving the passing of Hiraba.”

According to Sanjay Joshi, “Hiraba led a simple, dedicated and saatwik (virtuous) life, leaving an example for country and the society.”

Several religious leaders also came to pay their tributes, which shows how much she was loved, said state former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, adding, “Her simple life, dedication towards her family and relationships is an example to the society.”

Yusuf Khan Pathan (60), neighbour of Hiraba who attended the prayer meet along with around 30 other residents, told The Indian Express, “For long, we lived together and we feel blessed to have known such a human being like Hiraba.”

Hiraba is survived by five sons — Prime Minister Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai — and daughter Vasantiben.

The Prime Minister, who performed her last rites along with his brothers, said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God. I have witnessed three qualities in Mother: the journey of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values.”