Leaders remember D P Tripathi: ‘Perfect blend of diligence, intelligence in politics’

Condolences poured in from across parties after senior NCP leader D P Tripathi died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said Tripathi was forthright in expressing his views, and added, “Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of the NCP leader and senior parliamentarian.”

NCP president Sharad Pawar described Tripathi as a scholar and a perfect blend of diligence and intelligence in politics. “A firm voice who took a stand for my party as a spokesperson and general secretary,” Pawar tweeted. “His demise is a personal loss to me.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recalled, “Since 1973, when we joined JNU, have discussed and debated the world with him. Always open-minded and pragmatic. Will miss him very much.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury described Tripathi as a “fellow traveller”. He tweeted: “Comrade, Fellow-student, Fellow-traveller and much more. From University and right until his last days we spoke, argued, disagreed, and learnt so much together. You will be missed, my friend…”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tweeted, “Deeply mourn the sad demise of Tripathi.” NCP Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel said he will never be forgotten. NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule described Tripathi as a “guide and mentor” for all party workers, while Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Tripathi’s demise had “created a vacuum that cannot be filled again”.

JD(U) secretary-general K C Tyagi said, “Tripathi was an extraordinary speaker, thinker and writer.”

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said Tripathi was a fighter who emerged out of student politics and made a mark with his sharp oratory and intellect.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari said: “My friend, philosopher and guide, the irrepressible, irreverent, incisive and intellectual DP Tripathi is no more.”

