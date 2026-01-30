Leaders across party lines pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 78th death anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s nonviolent freedom struggle, was assassinated on his way to a prayer meeting at Birla Bhawan in Delhi on January 30, 1948.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 12:24 PM IST
mahatma gandhi tributesPresident Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Rajghat, on January 30, 2026 in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Renuka Puri)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi, marking his 78th death anniversary.

Remembering Gandhi, PM Modi wrote over a post on X: “My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty.”

Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s nonviolent freedom struggle, was assassinated on his way to a prayer meeting at Birla Bhawan in Delhi on January 30, 1948. His assassination was an appalling occurrence in Indian history, and since then, this day has been marked as Martyr’s Day to remember not only Gandhi but all those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.

Opinion | 2-minute silence on January 30: How the tradition began

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present at the site.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid “humble” tributes to Gandhi, referring to him as “a thought.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader wrote: “Mahatma Gandhi is not a man, but a thought—that thought which an empire once tried, a hateful ideology once tried, and an arrogant power once tried, to erase, all in vain. Yet the Father of the Nation gave us this fundamental mantra along with freedom: that the power of truth is greater than the might of power—and that non-violence and courage are greater than violence and fear.”

“This thought cannot be erased, for Gandhi is immortal in the soul of India. Humble tribute to Bapu on his martyrdom day,” he added in his post, which carried a video as well.

Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor, also attended the remembrance at the Indira Bhavan in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, according to news agency PTI.

Explained | Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism to concept of justice

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid homage to Gandhi, recalling his ideals. “His enduring principles of commitment to truth, non-violence and respect for human dignity are more relevant than ever,” he wrote over a post on X.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak too paid floral tributes to the leader.

