Leaders condemn Nankana Sahib attack, Pakistan says gurdwara ‘untouched’

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha and other leaders protest against the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned Friday’s mob attack on the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, calling it “cowardly” and “shameful”, while protesters took to the streets in many cities across the country, including near the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital.

While protesters demanded that Islamabad provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members in the neighbouring country, the Pakistan foreign ministry on Saturday stated that the “gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged”.

The Pakistan government dismissed Friday’s incident as an altercation between two groups and said that “attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated”.

On Friday, a mob led by the family of a Muslim man, who had married a Sikh teen, reportedly threw stones at the birthplace of Guru Nanak and threatened to convert it into a mosque.

Linking the incident with the ongoing protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “The violent mob that besieged Nankana Sahib Gurdwara has threatened to change the name of our holy place to Ghulam-e-Mustafa. Do those who are opposing the CAA need more evidence of oppression of minorities in Pakistan…. The outrage & stir against CAA is manufactured & treacherous to say the least, because the law does not take away any right from anyone. It simply offers sanctuary to persecuted minorities who came to India from theocratic states in our neighbourhood before 31 Dec 2014”.

Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the incident exposes the “true face” of Pakistan, where “persecution of minorities is a reality”.

Earlier, the Press Information Department of Pakistan stated on its official website, “The altercation happened over a minor incident at a tea stall. The district administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are now in custody.”

Earlier, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Satwant Singh had asked for registration of a sacrilege case. He told The Sunday Express over the phone: “It could also be a conspiracy of foreign countries because the Pakistan government has had very good relations with Sikhs for a long time.”

Condemning the “attack”, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday said that the SGPC will send a four-member delegation soon to Pakistan.

