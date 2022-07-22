Leaders across party lines congratulate Murmu

Politicians cutting across party lines congratulated Draupadi Murmu on becoming the new President of the country. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Murmu.

“I send my congratulations and best wishes to the President-elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu. I look forward to meeting her soon as well,” Sonia said.

Congratulating Murmu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The victory of Murmu is a living picture of immense public confidence in the all-inclusive and all-touching nature of ‘New India’ and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’,” he added.

भारत के मा. राष्ट्रपति पद हेतु NDA की प्रत्याशी श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को विराट और ऐतिहासिक विजय की हार्दिक बधाई। आपकी विजय 'नए भारत' के सर्वसमावेशी व सर्वस्पर्शी स्वरूप के प्रति अपार जन-विश्वास और 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' भाव की जीवंत तस्वीर है। भारत माता की जय।

West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerji too congratulated Murmu. She said, “The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions.”

In his message CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “As the custodian of the Constitution of India, we look forward to the protection and strengthening of our constitutional values and the character of secular, democratic Indian republic.”

On Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha, Yechury said he had “…tirelessly campaigned on the issue of strengthening the foundations of the Indian constitutional Republic. He articulated vital issues that continue to be relevant.”

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin congratulated Murmu on being elected to the highest constitutional position. “Emerging from the oppressed sections of the society, we strongly believe that you will stand by silenced voices to ensure a thriving constitutional democracy,” he said.

Hearty congratulations to Hon'ble Droupadi Murmu avl on being elected to the highest constitutional position of India. Emerging from the oppressed sections of the society, we strongly believe that you will stand by silenced voices to ensure a thriving constitutional democracy.

BSP supremo Mayawati too underlined Murmu’s humble background and said the nation expects she would prove to be an able and successful president.

“BSP chose to rise above party lines to support the candidature of Murmu as President as she was the first ever woman candidate from the ST community. Now the government must cooperate with her keeping in mind the intent of the Constitution so that people’s expectations are fulfilled and country’s prestige rises,” she said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Murmu. “Congratulations to the 15th President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. Hope that the new President will be able to guide our country forward by protecting the democratic values upheld by our Constitution, strengthening the fraternal bonds of our people and overcoming challenges,” he said.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Murmu’s home state, Navin Patnaik said it was a proud moment for the country.

“Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country. Her journey from a humble beginning to become the First Citizen of the country is indeed inspiring and her journey is a shining example of women empowerment. Wish her the very best for a fulfilling tenure ahead,” he said.

Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “Many congratulations to honourable Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of the country.” Haryana Chief Minister Khattar also congratulated Murmu on her win in the presidential poll.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khattar said the win of Murmu, who has become a symbol of women’s education, valour and empowerment, is a unique example of India’s vibrant democracy.

“Heartfelt congratulations to respected Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country,” Khattar tweeted.

Andhra CM YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Warmest congratulations to President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu ji for being voted the Head of State. Wishing her the very best for taking office and embarking on her journey as India’s 15th President. May she continue to serve the nation with utmost devotion and dedication.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too congratulated Murmu. “Your role in giving voice to hopes & aspirations of people is exemplary. I hope under your able guidance, people of our country will make a leading contribution in building a New India,” he said.