‘Leader with potential, big loss’: Tributes pour in for Cong MP Rajeev Satav

Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters for senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav, 46, who died on Sunday while reccovering from Covid-19 infection.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Satav, had been undergoing treatment at Jehangir Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, for 23 days after he tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, “Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “In Rajeev Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress & devoted to the people of India. I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Twitter, “The demise of Rajeev Satav, who was incharge of Gujarat Congress and continuously working in public life, is extremely sad. May the most gracious parmatma bestow sadgati

on his pious soul and give strength to his family to bear the loss (sic).”

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) interim president Amit Chavda said, “The demise of Satavji is extremely unfortunate and as per his family sources, his last rites will be conducted on Monday 10 am at his native village Kalamnuri of Hingoli in Maharashtra. May his departed soul rest in peace (sic).”

GPCC working president Hardik Patel said, “Congress party senior leader, Gujarat Congress in charge and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav is no longer among us. He used to assist me a lot personally and I will remember him always. Om Shanti (sic).”

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela said, “At a very young age, Satavji has said goodbye to us. Everyone was impressed with his leadership and efficient work management. (sic).”

Born in Kalamnuri village in Hingoli, Satav completed his higher education from Pune and he was formerly the president of Indian Youth Congress.

At the age of 44, Satav was given the charge of Gujarat Congress, replacing current Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot from the post.