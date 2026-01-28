‘A leader of the people’: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others condole Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in Baramati plane crash

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum for veteran Maharashtra politician Ajit Pawar following his death in an aircraft crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati Wednesday morning.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed as the plane carrying him crashed while landing at Baramati airport in the morning. He was 66. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), no one on board survived the plane crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the first senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to condole the passing away of the NCP leader, who was part of the ruling NDA in Maharashtra.

Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026

“Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief,” the PM said in a post on X.

Calling him “a leader of the people” with a strong grassroots-level connection, PM Modi added that Pawar was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra.

“His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister.

“Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers,” Singh added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the news about the BJP’s senior NDA colleague’s demise had left his heart deeply distressed, terming it a “personal loss”.

“The way Ajit Pawar ji dedicated himself to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra over the past three and a half decades cannot be expressed in words. Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me,” Shah stated.

आज एक दुःखद हादसे में महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री और NDA के हमारे वरिष्ठ साथी अजीत पवार जी को खो देने की सूचना से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। अजीत पवार जी ने बीते साढ़े तीन दशकों में जिस प्रकार महाराष्ट्र के हर वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए खुद को समर्पित किया, उसे शब्दों में व्यक्त नहीं किया… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2026

“I express my deepest condolences to the Pawar family. In this hour of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” he added.

‘Shall be remembered as a seasoned politician’

Tributes also poured in from the Opposition, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge terming the accident “deeply shocking and profoundly distressing.”

“It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers,” Kharge said.

“Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace,” Kharge said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, while expressing her condolences, called for “proper investigation” of the crash.

“Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss,” Banerjee said.

“My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji’s all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation,” she added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stated, “Deeply shocked & saddened by reports of a tragic private plane crash claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with others. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace.”