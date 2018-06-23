Leader of Jharkhand movement and former MP Bagun Sumbrai dies

Bagun Sumbrai, leader of the Jharkhand movement and former Congress MP from Chaibasa, passed away at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on Friday. Sumbrai, 94, was ill for the last several days. Leaders across party lines offered tributes to the leader, who was known for his Gandhian ways and lived a simple life, while being elected to the Lok Sabha five times and Legislative Assembly four times since 1967.

He was in active politics till around 2009, when he was fielded as a candidate for the Assembly constituency of Chaibasa. The man, who reportedly married several times, used to live in a simple two-room house in Chaibasa. He would often be found in just a piece of cloth and a dhoti.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who had earlier visited the ailing leader, said: “He was the torch-bearer of Gandhian principles and an important leader of the Jharkhand movement. The void in Jharkhand’s politics left by him can never be fulfilled.”

Acting JMM president Hemant Soren, who too visited Sumbrai recently, said he always worked for the people and never cared about himself, keeping the nation before his personal issues. JVM (P) president and former CM Babulal Marandi said: “He was the father of the Jharkhand movement and his demise has left us all very sad. The void left by him can never be filled.” State BJP president Laxman Gilua described the death as “an irreparable loss” to the state.

State Congress president Ajoy Kumar said Sumbrai was a leading leaders of Kolhan and directed Congress units to observe a day of mourning on Saturday.

