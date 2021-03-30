LDF ally rakes up ‘love jihad’; BJP, Catholic body seek CM response

LDF ally and Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani’s remarks that “love jihad” has come up as an issue has left the ruling Left alliance in an embarrassing position on the eve of polls — with the BJP and the Catholic Church expressing support for the regional Christian party leader.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he was not aware of what Mani said, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran came down heavily on the leader, saying LDF leaders should not speak the language of religious fundamentalists. Under pressure, Jose on Monday tried to bury the controversy saying that “love jihad” is not an issue and election is contested on developmental agenda.

Asking the Chief Minister to clarify his position, BJP state president K Surendran said Jose talked about an “issue” which the BJP has raised several times in the past. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council said Jose’s opinion on “love jihad” was “constructive”. Its secretary Fr Jacob Palakkappally demanded that the CPI(M) should clarify its position.