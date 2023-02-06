scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
LCA Navy makes maiden landing on indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

The aviation complex of the INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft, is in the process of getting operationalised.

lca navy makes landingThe successful, arrested landing of LCA Navy on the INS Vikramaditya was demonstrated by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in January 2020.(Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)
The Naval variant of India’s indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) made its maiden landing on board the INS Vikrant on Monday, marking a milestone towards the Navy’s self-reliance plans.

In a statement, the Navy called the development a historical milestone towards “atmanirbhar bharat”. “It demonstrates India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate LAC with indigenous fighter aircraft,” the statement added.

The aviation complex of the INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft, is in the process of getting operationalised. It was commissioned in September last year. Officers had earlier said the aviation trials will be carried out this year. Two prototypes of the Naval LCA-Mk1 are operational as part of the aircraft development.

The successful, arrested landing of LCA Navy on the INS Vikramaditya was demonstrated by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in January 2020, following which the Navy said it needed a twin engine aircraft for the carrier.

The DRDO is developing a twin-engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF) for the aircraft carrier. As per Aeronautical Development Agency officials, it will be operationally ready in eight years once the project secures approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

While the existing INS Vikrant carrier would be operating the Mig-29Ks in service, the Navy is looking at procuring an advanced fighter–between the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and the Dassault Aviation Rafale, which will fill the gap in the interim before the TEDBF is inducted by 2032.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 19:46 IST
