Laying foundation stones for projects before LS polls is deception: Mayawati

Raising a question over the timing of laying of the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday called it deception and said that if Modi had started this “old project” soon after they came to power, people would have actually benefitted from it. The BSP chief also claimed that her party had made a blueprint of the project and even started its basic work long time ago. She further said the Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida and the eight-lane Ganga Expressway from Greater Noida to Ballia were the other projects her government had started but could not complete as the then Congress government at the Centre did not give them the No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

“Now, when the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, the central and state BJP governments have got the idea of laying foundation stones for different projects. However, people see these political decisions as ‘chalava’ (deception). PM Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh. This is when everybody knows that the blueprint of projects, including Jewar International Airport and the eight-lane Ganga Expressway, was made during the BSP government and the work had also started,” Mayawati said. “The work of Taj Expressway was completed during the BSP government. We would have completed other projects as well if the then Congress government (at the Centre) had given us the NOC to complete the works. However, it did not happen and everybody knows that too,” she added.

Further claiming that her party did a lot for the development of the Purvanchal region, Mayawati said that the BSP was the one to restructure the administrative units there and make Mirzapur and Basti new zones along with making Chandauli a new district. “Not just this, we also made a development plan of around Rs 36,000 crore and had demanded from the then central government for a special economic package for proper development of Purvanchal. For the unhindered development of this backward area, we had sent a proposal for a separate ‘Purvanchal’ state to the Centre, but the proposal is still pending,” Mayawati said.

She said that the BJP is doing most of their works with the funds taken on loan and not with the government fund and that would leave a burden on the common people at every level. “For the Ganga Expressway, the BSP government had made a provision of Rs 25,000 crore, but for the Purvanchal Express-way the BJP government is taking a loan of Rs 12,000 crore from the banks. Couldn’t the state government show some discipline and make a provision of a budget for the work? And, why is the role of PM Narendra Modi negligible in this matter?,” Mayawati asked.

She also said that her party’s demand is that the central and state BJP governments should raise above their narrow politics of cheating in the matter of crime control, law and order, welfare of people and development and they should think about the people of the state and the country.

