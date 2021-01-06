Laxmiratan Shukla quits Bengal Cabinet; will continue as MLA, says Mamata

Former cricketer Laxmiratan Shukla (right) with Mamata Banerjee at a public event.

West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Tuesday resigned from his post, and stepped down as Howrah district president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sources said Shukla sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and mailed a copy to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The minister’s resignation came almost a fortnight after state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari left the ruling party and joined the BJP. The former Indian cricketer’s decision sparked speculation that he would join the BJP ahead of BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to the state this month.

However, Mamata Banerjee dismissed speculation that Shukla would also quit the TMC. “He is a very good boy. He wrote in the letter that he wants to concentrate more on cricket. He will continue as MLA. Do not try to speculate. I welcome his decision and I wish him all the best.”