Monday, December 27, 2021
Lawyers urge CJI to take suo motu cognizance of Delhi, Haridwar hate speeches

A three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ was held in Haridwar from December 17 to 19 which saw a series of hate speeches targeting Muslims

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 5:16:09 am
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana

A GROUP of lawyers Sunday submitted a representation to the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognisance of “hate speeches calling for the genocide of Muslims given at” two events in Delhi and Haridwar.

In the letter, the lawyers said that “between the 17th & 19th of December 2021 at two separate events organized in Delhi (by the Hindu Yuva Vahini) and Haridwar (by Yati Narsinghanand), hate speeches consisting of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing, were made by” Yati Narsinghanand and eight others.

A three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ was held in Haridwar from December 17 to 19 which saw a series of hate speeches targeting Muslims. The Uttarakhand Police has filed an FIR under Section 153A — promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to harmony — in connection with the incident against three people.

Initially, the FIR only named former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who had recently converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. On Saturday,the names of two others was also added.

The lawyers said the speeches “are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for murder of an entire community…” It urged the CJI to take suo-moto cognizance of the same due to the “gravity” of the situation. The lawyers includes senior advocates Dushyant Dave, Salman Khurshid, and Prashant Bhushan.

