Lawyers submit memo against NRC, CAA and NPR in Surat

Criticising the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) for being against the spirit of the Constitution, over a hundred lawyers on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Surat District Collector urging the Central Government to not implement them.

“The Indian Constitution calls for equality, it doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion, but the aim of NRC, CAA and NPR is to divide the society on these lines and this will fuel communal hatred. Seven states have already opposed CAA. This has already caused a lot of violence in Assam and many people have lost their lives,” the memorandum reads.

It further added that those SC/ST, OBC and Muslims who don’t have documents to prove their citizenship will be left nowhere if the Central government goes ahead with its plan of implementing it across the nation.

Advocate Babu Pathan said, “We want the Central Government to withdraw CAA and NRC and stop implementing NPR. This will divide the society and the SC/ST/OBC and Muslisms who don’t have required documents will lose their citizenship.”

