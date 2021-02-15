Lawyers storm Meerut SSP office demanding arrest of BJP MLA in suicide case

The agitators held angry protests inside the SSP office and raised slogans of ‘Dinesh Khatik murdabad!’ (Down with Dinesh Khatik!) even as officials present at the spot tried to pacify them. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/@Benarasiyaa)

A group of lawyers stormed the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Meerut on Monday morning demanding arrest of UP BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik, who has been booked for alleged abetment to suicide of city-based lawyer Omkar Tomar.

The protesting lawyers alleged that the police were delaying the arrest of Khatik, who represents the Hastinapur constituency. The agitators held angry protests inside the SSP office and raised slogans of ‘Dinesh Khatik murdabad!’ (Down with Dinesh Khatik!) even as officials present at the spot tried to pacify them.

In a suicide note, Tomar has blamed the BJP legislator and few other party leaders for harassing him, the police had said.

Khatik had allegedly been putting pressure on Tomar to pay a sum of Rs 15 lakh to settle a dowry case against the latter’s son. Divyesh Tomar, the son of the deceased, has in an FIR blamed Khatik and his men for driving his father to kill himself.

The police had earlier said that 14 individuals, including Khatik, have been booked in connection with the case.

Khatik, however, had said that the “case against him was politically motivated and baseless because opposition leaders were trying to denigrate the image of the BJP and the chief minister.