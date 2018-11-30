Lawyers in western Odisha begin 48-hour bandh, demand HC bench

Lawyers in western Odisha on Thursday kicked off a 48-hour bandh, raising the old demand for a permanent bench of the High Court in the region. The strike has affected Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh and parts of Bargarh. Lawyers were seen sitting on rail tracks in Sambalpur. The lawyers have warned that the agitation will intensify if the demands are not fulfilled.

Bijitendriya Pradhan, President of Sambalpur District Bar Association, said, “Some services have been permitted to function — ambulances can ply, doctors are allowed to travel, water supply and milk supply services can go on.” The ruling BJD and BJP have supported the demand.

Sambalpur BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahi said, “Naveen Patnaik has thrice written to the Centre stating that the state government will extend all logistical support. But this matter is in the hands of the Central government.”

Replying to a letter from the Odisha CM, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in September had asked the state government to consult with the Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court and work out a proposal, including provision for land, court building and accommodation for judges. Prasad had assured that the Centre will take action once the state government submits the proposal.

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, who is overseeing the process, was not available for comment. BJD spokespersons said they are unaware of the status of the matter.