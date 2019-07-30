Lawyers continue protest against Haryana Tribunal

The work continued to remain suspended at Punjab and Haryana High Court for the second day Monday as lawyers protested against the Haryana government decision to set up a Tribunal for deciding the service-related concerns of its employees.

The protesting lawyers of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association also handed over a memorandum to the Governor against the notification issued by the Centre last week for setting-up the Haryana Administrative Tribunal following a recommendation of the state government.

Justice Sneh Prashar (retd.) has already been appointed as the chairperson of the Tribunal. On Friday also, the lawyers had abstained from attending the courts resulting into adjournment of a majority of cases.

The Tribunal is to deal with the service matters of Haryana government employees, on lines of the Central Administrative Tribunal. Prior to the issuance of the notification, the employees had to directly approach the High Court for redressal of their grievances regarding their employment. The decision had been taken by the state government in view of the large number of cases on service matters of employees in the High Court.

Advocate Rohit Sud, secretary of the Bar Association, said a decision has been taken to continue the strike until the notification remains, adding a protest march was taken to the Governor’s House after a general house meeting of the Bar. “The Governor has promised to take up the matter with the government,” said Sud.

The lawyers have now decided to protest near the Gate 1 of High Court on Tuesday.