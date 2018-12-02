Lawyers approach police against release of Kedarnath

Two Andheri-based lawyers on Saturday wrote to the Mumbai Police complaining against the release of the upcoming Bollywood film, Kedarnath. They have alleged that the film, which depicts an inter-faith love story in the temple town during the floods of 2013, will hurt the sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins.

The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, releases on December 7.

Advocates Rameshchandra Mishra and Prabhakar Tripathi wrote to the deputy commissioner of police (Zone VIII) and the Films Division of Mumbai, asking that the film’s release be stopped.

They have claimed that the film’s producers have “cooked up an imaginary love story” between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy and connected it with the natural disaster.

“It is pertinent to note that if the film is released, it will give birth to grave chaos and anarchy in the whole country and certainly cause huge destruction everywhere,” the complaint stated.

They lawyers also claimed that the romance portrayed by actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan would promote “love jihad”.