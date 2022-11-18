scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Lawyer without brief is like Sachin without bat: CJI D Y Chandrachud

The bench noticed a lawyer appearing before it without a case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court chastised a lawyer on Friday for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it sans his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse.

“A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. This looks bad,” the CJI said.

“You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you,” the CJI said.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 02:58:17 pm
Live Blog

