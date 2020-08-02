Lawyer who went missing last week from Bulandshahr found dead, friend arrested

On July 25, he met Dharmendra on the pretext of dinner and allegedly beat him to death with a steel rod, police said. On July 25, he met Dharmendra on the pretext of dinner and allegedly beat him to death with a steel rod, police said.

A lawyer who went missing from Bulandshahr’s Khurja last week was found dead late on Friday night. According to police, Dharmendra Chaudhary disappeared on the evening of July 25 and his motorcycle was found abandoned in Khabra village.

After his family lodged a missing person complaint at Kotwali Dehat Police Station, a search was launched. Police said a friend of Dharmendra emerged as a suspect during the investigation and he eventually confessed to killing him.

“We had received information about Dharmendra going missing. The family did not suspect his close friend. As the investigation progressed, we asked the accused to undergo a lie-detector test but he refused. This strengthened the suspicion and it was confirmed once we found the body in his marble godown. Two other associates have been arrested as well,” said Praveen Kumar, IG Range Meerut.

Last Saturday, Dharmendra was to return home after having dinner with his friend Vikky. Post midnight, the family could not reach his cellphone and started looking for him. His bike was found abandoned in the farms near his house. Police said the accused participated in the search,” police said.

According to police, investigation has revealed that Vikky owed Dharmendra about Rs 60 lakh which he was unable to return. On July 25, he met Dharmendra on the pretext of dinner and allegedly beat him to death with a steel rod, police said.

