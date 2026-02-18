Lawyer ‘drags TCS employee on car bonnet for over a kilometre’, says he feared being lynched

A 24-year-old biker was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly a kilometre following an accident in Ranchi on Tuesday, with the driver claiming he panicked as he feared he was about to be lynched.

Mawaz Khan, a TCS employee, had gone to drop his younger brother at a matriculation examination centre near Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ranchi and was returning when the incident occurred.

His father, Arman Khan, told The Indian Express that near Rajendra Chowk, his son’s motorcycle was hit from the rear. “The brake pad and parts of the bike were damaged. My son only asked the driver to get it repaired since it was a new Royal Enfield,” Arman claimed.

According to him, instead of resolving the matter, the driver allegedly drove forward, with Mawaz ending up on the bonnet. A video, captured by Mawaz while he was struck on the bonnet, went viral later. “He took him around nearly two kilometres. My son escaped death. Afterwards, he was taken near the man’s house and five to six people, including his son and guards, assaulted him,” Arman alleged.

He alleged that no arrest has been made so far. “We demand strict action and immediate arrest,” he said, adding that local residents and panchayat members have gathered seeking action.

Advocate Manoj Tandon, who was at the wheel, denied the allegations and claimed the motorcyclist was driving rashly and negligently and overtook from the left side.

“He brushed against the left front side of my car. Nothing major happened. He then claimed his brake was damaged and demanded Rs 2,000. I drive a high-value car, and he said I should pay,” Tandon said, adding that he refused since he had done nothing wrong.

“I told him to take my number, and we could talk later because my matter was listed in the High Court and I had to reach urgently. They obstructed me from reaching the High Court on time. In fact, they obstructed the dispensation of the justice delivery system,” Tandon claimed.

He alleged that within minutes, the biker called people and created a gathering. “A large number of people assembled. Everyone was shouting. I felt that they would kill me. I felt that it was an attempt at mob lynching. I was about to be lynched. I panicked,” he said.

Tandon claimed he then drove towards his residence for safety.

“Around 20–25 people followed me to my house and I was assaulted. Rs 1 lakh, which belonged to a client, was snatched during the commotion. Police arrived and protected me,” he claimed.

He said that he has submitted a written complaint to the police detailing his allegations.

Police at Doranda station described the incident as an accident that escalated. “It was basically an accidental case. The bike was damaged, and the rider demanded that it be repaired or compensated,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, the advocate informed the rider that he had an urgent hearing at the High Court and needed to leave.

Police said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.