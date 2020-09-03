Lawyer: Family not aware of Sushant’s depression

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, interacts with media in New Delhi Wednesday. (Express photo byb Praveen Khanna)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer said Wednesday the actor’s family was unaware that he was suffering from depression and alleged that “problems began” after he came in contact with Rhea Chakraborty.

Advocate Vikas Singh also said that a “media campaign” was being run to defame the actor’s family.

The Indian Express had reported on Tuesday that the CBI was in possession of at least three statements by Rajput’s family members in which they flag his mental health issues. The statements were given by two of Rajput’s four sisters, Priyanka Tanwar and Nitu Singh, and a brother-in-law, Siddharth Tanwar, two days after he allegedly committed suicide on June 14.

Advocate Singh on Wednesday said the family maintains they did not know that Rajput was suffering from depression.

“The family was not aware of any conditions like depression. Sushant’s sister had prescribed him medicines for anxiety which is a very common thing. In fact, during Covid it was normal for her to suggest medicines. All problems began after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. All of this is part of the FIR and in public knowledge,” he said.

The advocate said that “suggestions” in some media reports that the family was alleging abetment because Rajput had a life insurance policy and that the family would not get money if he died by suicide were wrong.

