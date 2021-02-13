Lawyer dies by suicide, accused BJP MLA of harassing him: Police

No FIR has been lodged against anyone so far,” said Vijendra Kumar, in charge of Ganganagar police station.

A 56-year-old lawyer allegedly hanged himself with a rope at his house at Meerut’s Meenakshipuram Colony on Saturday morning. Police have recovered a suicide note in which deceased Omkar Tomar has blamed a BJP legislator and few other party leaders for harassing him, police said.

According to police, the deceased’s son, Luv Kumar, who is also a practising lawyer in the Allahabad High Court, is separated from his wife. Her parents have lodged an FIR under the Dowry Act against Luv. The BJP MLA and other party members were forcing Tomar to settle the matter by paying Rs 14 lakh to his daughter-in-law’s family. Allegations have also been made that Luv had opened fire on his in-laws who have lodged an FIR against him at Khatauli police station in Muzzafarnagar. The Khatauli police was also conducting raids at the lawyer’s place in this connection, police added.

“We are investigating the veracity of the charges. No FIR has been lodged against anyone so far,” said Vijendra Kumar, in charge of Ganganagar police station.

As news of Tomar’s death spread, lawyers gheraoed Ganganagar police station demanding immediate lodging of an FIR against the BJP legislator and others who have been accused of harassing the deceased.

The BJP MLA was not available for comments.