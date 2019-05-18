Lawyer Bains: Mahatma Gandhi responsible for post-Partition violence

Advocate Utsav Bains, whose claim of a conspiracy behind the sexual harassment complaint against Chief Justice of India is being probed by a retired apex court judge, blamed Mahatma Gandhi for the violence that took place during the Partition in 1947 in a Facebook post on Thursday and also held him responsible for Bhagat Singh’s execution.

He posted on social media: “Mahatma Gandhi is responsible for the mass rape of millions of women and murder of millions during Partition, which happened only and only because of him. He was also responsible fully and completely for the execution of revolutionary Bhagat Singh. If Bhagat Singh would have been alive, United India would have been a Nation like Singapore for sure, Mark my words!”

On Friday, Bains told The Indian Express that he only disagrees with Gandhi on two points — “his failure to stop the Partition and the execution of Bhagat Singh” — and referred to AG Noorani’s book, The Trial of Bhagat Singh, and another by H M Seervai, Partition of India: Legend and Reality, to defend his views.

“My praise for Gandhi’s Art of Social Change remains intact and my disgust for RSS, (V D) Savarkar, (MS) Golwalkar or for that matter Pragya Thakur remains intact too,” he said.

Bains’s Facebook account reveals he has quoted Gandhi’s sayings frequently. For instance, on April 12, 2017, when violence broke out in Panjab University against fee hike, Bains posted that the student leadership should “read about Gandhi’s Satyagraha and Martin Luther King’s people’s movements…”

On April 20, Bains had claimed in a Facebook posted that he was offered bribe to help frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi in the case of alleged sexual harassment.

The sexual harassment complaint against Gogoi has been dismissed by an internal committee of the apex court judges.