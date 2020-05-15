Lawyer appearing in Palghar lynching dies in accident

According to the police, Digvijay and his colleague Preeti Trivedi were travelling to a court in Dahanu in Palghar district when their car overturned around 9.30 am near Charoti Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. (File Photo) According to the police, Digvijay and his colleague Preeti Trivedi were travelling to a court in Dahanu in Palghar district when their car overturned around 9.30 am near Charoti Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. (File Photo)

A lawyer appearing in the lynching of three men in Palghar, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning. Police have ruled out any foul play.

The deceased, Digvijay Trivedi (32), was head of the legal cell of political party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

According to the police, Digvijay and his colleague Preeti Trivedi were travelling to a court in Dahanu in Palghar district when their car overturned around 9.30 am near Charoti Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

“…The deceased was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. There are skid marks on the road indicating that he tried to bring the car under control,” said Siddhva Jaybhaye, assistant police inspector, Kasa police station.

Jaybhaye said there was no foul play in Trivedi’s death and it was an accident. A case of accidental death has been registered.

