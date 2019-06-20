Toggle Menu
Law to be amended for implementing Marathi as compulsory subject in schools: CM Fadnavishttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/laws-to-be-amended-for-stricter-implementation-of-marathi-in-schools-devendra-fadnavis-5790904/

Law to be amended for implementing Marathi as compulsory subject in schools: CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis' statement in the state legislative council comes two weeks after chief minister while inaugurating a school in Thane, asked the students to learn Marathi 'voluntarily rather than out of compulsion'.

devendra fadnavis, maharashtra CM, fadnavis holds meet, maharashtra crop loans, crop loans maharashtra,
Devendra Fadnavis’ statement in the state legislative council comes two weeks after the Chief Minister while inaugurating a school in Thane, asked the students to learn Marathi ‘voluntarily rather than out of compulsion’. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday announced that the state government will amend laws to make stricter provisions for the implementation of Marathi language in schools across all boards.

Fadnavis’ statement in the state legislative council comes two weeks after the Chief Minister while inaugurating a school in Thane, asked the students to learn Marathi ‘voluntarily rather than out of compulsion’. He had also stressed on the importance of imparting ‘value education’ in schools along with regular syllabus.

Fadnavis’ remarks come at a time when regional leaders across the country have been protesting against the alleged imposition of Hindi language by the central government through the new education policy.

In November, last year, state education minister Vinod Tawde had informed that the state government is considering to make the Marathi language mandatory in schools of all boards for classes I to X.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to visit India from June 25-27: MEA
2 Telugu Desam Party likely to split in Rajya Sabha
3 Chhattisgarh: Forest guard among two trampled to death by elephant