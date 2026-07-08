Lawrence Bishnoi gang charged in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: US indictment

Lawrence Bishnoi, the imprisoned leader of the Bishnoi gang, is among those charged in the United States with allegedly ordering the assassination of prominent Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada’s British Columbia three years ago. Newly unsealed indictments by the US Department of Justice show that 37 people have been charged in the United States with crimes ranging from extortion and drug trafficking to kidnapping and shootings.

The charges include several individuals linked to three prominent criminal gangs, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in what authorities described as a cross-border crackdown on organised crime. Prosecutors said three defendants were arrested in Canada, while 11 others remain fugitives across the United States, India and Europe.