Lawrence Bishnoi gang charged in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: US indictment

The Canadian government in September 2025 designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

Written by: Divya A
2 min readNew DelhiJul 8, 2026 01:45 AM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, US Department of Justice, Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar, Nijjar assassination, Canada Sikh leader, transnational organised crime, Operation Hard Ball, Surrey British Columbia, US indictments, India Canada tensionsLawrence Bishnoi is lodged in high-security Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Lawrence Bishnoi, the imprisoned leader of the Bishnoi gang, is among those charged in the United States with allegedly ordering the assassination of prominent Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada’s British Columbia three years ago. Newly unsealed indictments by the US Department of Justice show that 37 people have been charged in the United States with crimes ranging from extortion and drug trafficking to kidnapping and shootings.

The charges include several individuals linked to three prominent criminal gangs, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in what authorities described as a cross-border crackdown on organised crime. Prosecutors said three defendants were arrested in Canada, while 11 others remain fugitives across the United States, India and Europe.

As per a statement by the US Department of Justice on July 7, “Law enforcement in the United States, Canada, and Europe have arrested 24 defendants – 11 of them in California – connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts, including the assassination in Canada in 2023 of a prominent Indian political and religious figure”.

Read | Foreign guns, six young men: How twin shootings in Delhi, Haryana were executed

Dubbed “Operation Hard Ball”, the investigation is the result of a years-long federal probe into Indian crime syndicates allegedly involved in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, trafficking of large quantities of narcotics across international borders, and other organised criminal activities affecting communities around the world, particularly the Indian diaspora.

The Canadian government in September 2025 designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Divya A
Divya A
twitter

Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments