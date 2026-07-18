‘Lawrence Bishnoi gang’ threatens Aamir Khan over ‘love jihad’

A social media post shared by alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for promoting “love jihad” in India. Shared by an account named “Tyson Bishnoi Aarzoo Bishnoi”, who claim to be “brothers” of jailed gangster Lawrence, the post accused Khan of encouraging activities “against our culture” and “Sanatan Dharma”.

“We will not tolerate this, and a response will be given very soon… We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow countrymen that whoever promotes this filthy act will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging it in the name of stardom—we will silence them,” the post read.

The threat comes just days after the Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

On sexual assault of minor girl in Rajasthan

The post also referred to the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, alleging that some politicians are trying to protect the accused. The girl who went missing for four days in June was sold to ‘customers’ for amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800, according to a report in The Indian Express.

It warned that those involved in the case or attempting to shield the accused would face consequences outside the legal process.

“This is our first and last warning. Anyone who was even one percent involved in what happened to that innocent girl, and anyone who escapes punishment through the law, will be punished by us. And to the politicians trying to save them—stop interfering immediately, or you will face the same fate as them,” their post read.

Bishnoi gang members pay tribute to Pravesh, Himanshu

The members, who claim to have links with the Bishnoi gang, also paid tributes to Pravesh and Himanshu, who were gunned down during an encounter with a joint team of the Haryana and Delhi Police in Bahadurgarh last week.

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“Our two brothers who were martyred, Parvesh and Himanshu, will always remain in our hearts, and we will not let your sacrifice be forgotten. We will give our enemies a fitting reply. May God grant peace to both of your souls,” their statement added.

Both Pravesh and Himanshu were part of a six-member group that fired at Guru Randhawa-owned 24 HS Gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar and shot gym trainer Kapil Redhu dead outside his gym in Hansi last month.

The six accused — Arman, Tushar, Sagar, Haqeeqat, Pravesh and Himanshu, aged between 19 and 22 — were from Haryana’s Hisar and Sonipat districts.

According to the police, all the six people were allegedly connected to Anil Pandit and Sunder Hansi, associates of the Harry Boxer-led Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through encrypted messaging applications Signal and Zangi.