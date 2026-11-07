Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer ... Read More
A key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer, who was wanted in more than 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan, has been detained in the United States, the state police said on Saturday. The arrest was made possible following sustained efforts by Rajasthan police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), it added.
Police said Boxer, who had taken the “Dunki” route to the US, was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Authorities are now working to extradite Boxer to India.
According to a press note released by Rajasthan Police, Boxer, 40, a resident of Chatarpura village in Kotputli-Behror district, had been operating the gang’s extortion and shooting network in India while staying abroad.
He fled India in April 2023 and was involved in criminal activities across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, they said.
Boxer, through a social media post, had claimed responsibility for the firing outside the residence of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai earlier this year. The Mumbai Crime Branch had also registered an FIR against him in connection with an alleged extortion threat made to actor Ranveer Singh.
Travelled to Dubai, entered US through Mexico
According to the police, Boxer initially travelled to Dubai and the Dominican Republic before entering the US through Mexico using the illegal migration route, commonly known as the “Dunki route”. He was eventually traced to California. The AGTF also sent nine Interpol notices to the US as part of its efforts to secure his detention.
Rajasthan Police said Boxer was detained by ICE following intelligence gathering and coordination with international agencies. The AGTF had been tracking his movements and sharing information with foreign agencies through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol, they said.
‘Supplied weapons, coordinated extortion threats’
Rajasthan Police said Boxer played a key role in supplying weapons to gang members and coordinating extortion threats to businessmen through WhatsApp and Signal calls using foreign numbers and VPN services. Those refusing to pay extortion money were allegedly threatened with shootings targeting them or their families, they added.
An Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him on November 14, 2024. The Rajasthan Police subsequently sent 14 Interpol references through the CBI to authorities in around five countries to trace his location and secure his detention, officials said. A provisional arrest request was sent on February 21, 2025, followed by an updated dossier in August 2026 and fingerprints in October 2026.
Boxer has been wanted in several cases, involving attempted murder, extortion, illegal possession of arms, and organised crime.
More recently, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor received a threat from an individual claiming to be Hari Boxer, demanding Rs 5 crore. However, police officials have said that a voice comparison with previous threats attributed to Hari Boxer suggested that the caller was not the gangster he claimed to be.