A key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer, who was wanted in more than 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan, has been detained in the United States, the state police said on Saturday. The arrest was made possible following sustained efforts by Rajasthan police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), it added.

Police said Boxer, who had taken the “Dunki” route to the US, was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Authorities are now working to extradite Boxer to India.

According to a press note released by Rajasthan Police, Boxer, 40, a resident of Chatarpura village in Kotputli-Behror district, had been operating the gang’s extortion and shooting network in India while staying abroad.