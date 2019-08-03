Lawmakers work overtime, Lok Sabha session set to be most productive in 20 years

The lawmakers of India are working overtime to dispose of legislative business in both Houses of Parliament. With three working days of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha still left, Lok Sabha has already passed 30 Bills. The Rajya Sabha is done with 25 bills.

The government proposes to pass four more legislations in the remaining three sittings of the Upper House. These are — the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, Dam Safety Bill, Chit Funds Amendment Bill and SC Judges Bill. The government has already discussed more than a dozen other legislations with leaders of parties for consideration and passage, but the outcome depends on how much time is available.

Asked whether four Bills can be passed in the remaining three days, a source in Rajya Sabha secretariat said: “The House has been passing Bills with extraordinary swiftness… Moreover, since these are extensions, there are no question Hours so the House has been taking up legislation right from the first half.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday, “We want to pass all the Bills. I hope by the end of this session on August 7, a new history in the passage of Bills and total working hours will be created.”

The government, according to him, was keen on getting all 36 Bills introduced in Parliament passed by the end of the extended session. He also gave credit for this achievement to Opposition parties. He said the Rajya Sabha had not cleared as much business as Lok Sabha because of the Opposition strength in the House. “But we are working by talking and taking everyone into confidence,” he said.

According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, the Lower House registered a productivity of 128 per cent between June 17 and July 16. In comparative terms, the first session of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 had seen a productivity of 67 per cent, while that of the first session of the 16th Lok Sabha was at 66 per cent.