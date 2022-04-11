Lawmakers should voice concerns of aspirational sections: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that lawmakers should voice the concerns of aspirational sections of society and debate on their welfare issues on the floor of the legislatures.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) (CPA) Conference at Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati, Birla said that the primary responsibility of the legislature is to “fulfill hopes of the people.” “Laws should be made after thorough debate and discussions incorporating the needs of the aspirational sections of the society,” he said.

Founded in 1911, the CPA is made up of over 180 legislatures divided up between nine geographic regions of the Commonwealth, and aims to “promote knowledge of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy”.

The conference was inaugurated on April 9 in Guwahati.

Birla also called for active participation of youth and women in democratic processes. “Democratic institutions, from Panchayat to Parliament, should keep the youth and women at the centre of policy making. This will ensure greater accountability of the Executive,” said Birla.

Birla added that the CPA was working towards strengthening democratic institutions in the world and bringing positive changes in people’s lives. He said that ‘strong and vibrant’ Indian democracy was a guide for other democratic countries.

Echoing Birla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that democracy and democratic values were “integral parts of Indian way of life.”

“Democratic institutions are flourishing in India since ancient times and our reforms exemplified the true democratic values and traditions which have continued in our society ever since,” he said.

Acting chairperson of CPA, Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP (from UK) enumerated several path-breaking initiatives of the association and hoped that the deliberations at the conference will help the entire commonwealth to respond to the challenges being faced by them in a more effective manner.

A total of 53 delegates from Commonwealth countries participated in the CPA Executive Committee conference, which was meeting physically after three years due the COVID pandemic.