Lawmakers should be held accountable for their conduct: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asked people to participate in a ‘Mission 5000’, under which he asked nearly 5,000 MPs, MLAs and MLCs for constructive participation for an effective Parliamentary democracy. He also asked people to reach out to their elected representatives and influence them to conduct themselves positively.

Delivering the first Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture, on the death anniversary of the former President, Naidu said: “What is happening inside legislatures for some years now has emerged as a major area of concern. While legislatures are meant for deliberation on issues of wider public concern and making of effective laws for the benefit of people and the nation, disruption has emerged as the chief instrument of Parliamentary conduct and functioning.

“Disrupted and dysfunctional legislatures are a subversion of the noble principle of Constitutionalism. They result in blatant violation of the core principles of democracy.”

Naidu’s comments come days after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended in a washout.

In the 75th year of Independence, he said, “there is an imperative need to make a concrete beginning to restore the sanctity of our legislatures”.