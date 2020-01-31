Lawlessness in state, govt needs to do some soul searching: Governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Governor said, “This is a total breakdown of law and order. Send me a list of all people. I do not open a file to close it.” Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Governor said, “This is a total breakdown of law and order. Send me a list of all people. I do not open a file to close it.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for the law and order situation in the state after he witnessed an on-duty police officer reading a newspaper at Martyrs’ day event.

The incident took place at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore of North 24 Parganas district where Dhankhar, State Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and senior bureaucrats took part in a state government programme to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Dhankhar was seen telling Barrackpore Police Commissioner, Manoj Verma, in presence of mediapersons and bureaucrats, “How can it happen on a day like this? Shame on us. Senior police officers behaving like this in presence of the constitutional head. He was casually reading a newspaper. Can a police officer behave like this? This is a total breakdown of law and order. Send me a list of all people. I do not open a file to close it.”

Speaking to reporters, the Governor said, “This is total collapse of law and order. Total lawlessness. It is worrisome. Where was the Kolkata Police when the Governor was stopped at Calcutta University convocation? The state government needs to do some serious soul searching.”

The police, however, refused to comment on allegations made by Dhankhar on Thursday.

The Trinamool Congress, however, criticised the Governor for seeking publicity through his comments.

“He is saying all these things because he is looking for publicity. He is acting below the dignity of his position. He should stop behaving like a activist of a political party as his conduct is unbecoming of a Governor,” said state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “Every day he is making the same allegations. If he shows disrespect to me, then I will disrespect him four times more.”

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “The Governor has talked about the lawlessness in Bengal. He should also inform the Centre and seek its intervention into it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App