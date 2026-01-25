‘Law without compassion becomes tyranny’: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the awareness campaign is designed around that very symbol of resistance and persistence. (PTI File Photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday said Goa stands for preservation, heritage and pride in its identity.

At the conclusion ceremony of the 30-day special awareness campaign, ‘Drugs: A Menace to Society’, in Goa, the CJI said, “When I entered this venue, crossing the beautiful lanes of Goa, which hosts thousands of tourists and families everyday… that was sufficient for me to see the spirit of Goa embedded in each… of not only the buildings and the street corners, but every citizen and resident of Goa, all of them seem to carry the DNA of Goa’s antiquity, resilience and beauty. And I thought to myself, this is what Goa stands for… preservation, heritage and pride in our identity.”