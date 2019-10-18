Law student, who accused Chinmayanand of sexual exploitation, taken to Bareilly for admission in Masters course

The law student, who has accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually exploiting her, Friday completed formalities for her admission to Masters of Law (LLM) course in Bareilly University, PTI has reported quoting officials. She was taken to Bareilly by the police for admission following court orders.

Advertising

“The girl was brought under police security. At around 9 am, she completed filling various forms including that of examination and library, thereby completing all the admission procedures. The admission fee has also been deposited,” PTI quoted Amit Singh, the head of the law department at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University.

On Thursday, an application asked the girl to be admitted in the LLM course, was submitted in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Omveer Singh, the father of the girl said. “On the orders of the CJM, a police team took the girl under security cover to Bareilly college,” PTI quoted Superintendent of Police S Chinappa as saying.

Jailor Rajesh Kumar Rai said the girl was taken at around 7 am. She was arrested last month by a Special Investigation Team, along with three others, for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand.

Advertising

Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexually exploiting the student of the law college run by his society, is lodged in jail following his arrest. A case has been registered against him under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one’s position to “induce or seduce” a woman to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape”. The former Union minister also faces charges of stalking under section 354 D, wrongful confinement under section 342 and criminal intimidation under section 506 of the IPC.

On Wednesday, a magisterial court prosecuting Chinmayanand, adjourned the hearing of the case to October 30. The hearing was postponed after the court had briefly taken it up through video conferencing.

(With inputs from PTI)