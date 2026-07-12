Law student ‘plotted her mother’s murder, made it look like road accident’ in Jaipur

Ayushi Sharma, a final-year LLB student, was arrested this week after investigators said the killing of her 45-year-old mother, Neeraj Sharma, had been staged to look like a road accident by a speeding car in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 08:55 AM IST
Law student plotted her mother murder, Law student matricide, daughter plans mother's murder, rajasthan daughter plans mother's murder, Indian express news, current affairsFurther examination also helped them spot some people constantly talking on the phone — they allegedly turned out to be accomplices tracking Neeraj’s movements. Police are now trying to identify all the suspects. (File)
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A property dispute and a disagreement over a government job allegedly led a 23-year-old law student to murder her mother and make it look like a road accident, police said Saturday.

Ayushi Sharma, a final-year LLB student, was arrested this week after investigators said the killing of her 45-year-old mother, Neeraj Sharma, had been staged to look like a road accident by a speeding car in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar. Apart from the 23-year-old, six other people have been arrested, with the police now looking for her cousin Balram.

According to the police, the death of Ayushi’s father, Vijay Kumar Sharma, a government employee, led to disagreements between her and Neeraj, with the police claiming that while Ayushi wanted to take the government job offered to the family on compassionate grounds, her mother took it. The dispute allegedly soon expanded into disagreements over family property.

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Investigators said Ayushi later moved out of her home and into a house in Kalyan Nagar on Tonk Road that she shared with her cousin Balram. It’s here that police claim the murder plot was devised, with Balram allegedly agreeing to help in exchange for a share in the family’s property in Bharatpur.

Police claim the duo hired a hitman for Rs 7 lakh and that the murder was carefully planned — investigators said the suspects tracked Neeraj’s routine and found that she returned home after dropping Ayushi’s brother at tuition classes.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Harishankar Sharma said examination of CCTV footage first raised doubts over the claim that it was an accident.

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“It was clear in the footage that the car was travelling at nearly 12 kmph. There was sufficient room for the car to pass but it looked like it deliberately hit her,” he said.

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Further examination also helped them spot some people constantly talking on the phone — they allegedly turned out to be accomplices tracking Neeraj’s movements. Police are now trying to identify all the suspects.

 

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Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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