Law student ‘plotted her mother’s murder, made it look like road accident’ in Jaipur

Further examination also helped them spot some people constantly talking on the phone — they allegedly turned out to be accomplices tracking Neeraj’s movements. Police are now trying to identify all the suspects. (File)

A property dispute and a disagreement over a government job allegedly led a 23-year-old law student to murder her mother and make it look like a road accident, police said Saturday.

Ayushi Sharma, a final-year LLB student, was arrested this week after investigators said the killing of her 45-year-old mother, Neeraj Sharma, had been staged to look like a road accident by a speeding car in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar. Apart from the 23-year-old, six other people have been arrested, with the police now looking for her cousin Balram.

According to the police, the death of Ayushi’s father, Vijay Kumar Sharma, a government employee, led to disagreements between her and Neeraj, with the police claiming that while Ayushi wanted to take the government job offered to the family on compassionate grounds, her mother took it. The dispute allegedly soon expanded into disagreements over family property.