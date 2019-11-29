Law student gangraped in Ranchi, 12 nabbed

Ten people were arrested and two minors apprehended in connection with a case of gangrape of a law student in Ranchi, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on November 26, when the student was sitting at a roadside with her friend, police said. The case was registered under IPC Sections 376D (gangrape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Jharkand DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey said, “A couple was sitting at the roadside when a group of men forcibly took the woman to a nearby brick kiln and raped her. Three persons committed the act and the rest helped the accused.”

Police said the student went to the police station herself and informed them about the crime.

A police source who is part of the investigation team said: “Initially there was a bit of struggle and confrontation, and the accused forced her to sit on a motorbike. When they were moving towards a brick kiln, the fuel ran out. Then the accused put her in a car.” The accused also kept her mobile phone.

On Thursday, the police nabbed 12 people and recovered a pistol and a country-made gun along with live ammunition. “All the accused are tribals. Two of them work in shops. Although we have recovered some guns, there are no criminal antecedents. Two of them are claiming to be minors, which we are verifying,” a police officer said.

The police said they tracked the accused after mounting technical surveillance.