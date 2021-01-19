scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Law student arrested for Facebook post on Modi & Adityanath

Gorakhpur University suspends student, sets up a disciplinary panel to probe the matter.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: January 19, 2021 5:02:30 am
Police have arrested a 24-year-old law student in Gorakhpur for allegedly uploading offensive post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. Police said Arun Yadav had allegedly morphed that faces of Modi and Adityanath in the video and then uploaded it on Facebook.

The Gorakhpur University has also suspended Yadav, a first-year law student and formed a disciplinary committee to look into the matter.

Police said that they came to know about the post two days ago and on inquiry found that that video was uploaded on the Facebook account of Arun Yadav. “We found that the accused had morphed faces of the PM and CM and made it objectionable. He was arrested from a village in Chauri Chaura area,” said a police officer.

Yadav has been booked under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation). Police have also invoked the Information Technology Act against him.

“Arun Yadav was produced before a local court in Gorakhpur and was sent to judicial custody on Sunday,” said Anil Upadhyay, Station House Officer of Cantonment police station.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur University’s Public Relation Officer Mahendra Kumar Singh said that the university took a serious note of the incident and suspended Yadav for violating University’s Act and Ordinance.

“The university has prohibited Arun Yadav’s entry into the campus and has formed a disciplinary committee to inquire into the matter. The committee attempted to contact Arun and made call on his cellphone but it was found switched off. The committee has written a letter to Arun Yadav to give his side of the story,” an official of the university said.

