Law on domicile conditions for J&K jobs gets Cabinet nod

The Union Home Ministry had notified the law on April 3. (File Photo) The Union Home Ministry had notified the law on April 3. (File Photo)

The Union Cabinet Wednesday gave post-facto approval to the new law that reserves all government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for residents of the Union Territory. The Union Home Ministry had notified the law on April 3.

The government said in a statement that it had given its nod to “the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” which, it said, “further modified the applicability of Domicile conditions to all level of jobs in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act (Act No. XVI of 2010)”.

The government mentioned that the order “would apply the specified domicile criterion for employment to all posts in the Union territory”. On March 31, the government had announced new laws for domicile status.

