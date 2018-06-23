Law Ministry to make an exception to intervene in SC’s widows welfare case, says Prasad

In his reply, Prasad explained Blair how usually the Law and Justice Minister stay away from court proceedings, “but the case which you have referred, I will surely make one exception and ensure my department makes a very decisive intervention in favour of the rights of the widows.” In his reply, Prasad explained Blair how usually the Law and Justice Minister stay away from court proceedings, “but the case which you have referred, I will surely make one exception and ensure my department makes a very decisive intervention in favour of the rights of the widows.”

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is set to make an exception and “make decisive intervention” in an ongoing widow welfare case in the Supreme Court to ensure the protection of their rights.

Celebrating International Widows’ Day, Prasad was speaking at an event organised by The Loomba Foundation where, earlier Cherie Blair, Loomba Foundation president and spouse of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, expressed her pride for the organisation acting as an intervener in the proceedings before the top court.

“The Supreme Court of India is considering this issue and I know a hearing is coming up in July. I am very proud that the Loomba Foundation is being represented as intervener in the proceedings,” she said.

Eight state governments were fined by the Supreme Court in May for “not bothering” about the welfare of widows and destitute women. The eight state governments had failed to follow Centre’s proposal to set up an expert committee to deal with the issue and were pulled up by the apex court.

Blair further said that the Foundation can never deal with this on its own. It needs action from the government and authorities such as the Supreme Court to ensure justice to widows, as reported by PTI.

In his reply, Prasad explained Blair how usually the Law and Justice Minister stay away from court proceedings, “but the case which you have referred, I will surely make one exception and ensure my department makes a very decisive intervention in favour of the rights of the widows.”

