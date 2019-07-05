Law-making is first priority: Amit Shah to new MPs

Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Thursday called upon new MPs to rise above their differences and contribute to the making of a “New India” through their effective participation in discussions in the House.

Advertising

Addressing the new Lok Sabha MPs on “How to be an effective Parliamentarian”, Shah said members may express views of their political party, but should not forget that law-making was their first priority. The event was organised by the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training.

Commonwealth meet: Jaishankar to visit London

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be travelling to London to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Commonwealth countries on July 10.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that no meeting has been planned between Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting.