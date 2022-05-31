scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

Law for population control will be brought soon: Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel

When asked by reporters about a law on population control, Prahlad Singh Patel said, “It will be brought soon, don't worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken then the rest too (will be taken).”

By: PTI | Raipur |
Updated: May 31, 2022 9:35:43 pm
Population control, Law for Population control, Prahlad Singh Patel, India news, Indian expressUnion Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. (File)

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said a law for population control will be brought soon.

The Union Minister for food processing industries was in Raipur to attend ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Baronda.

When asked by reporters about a law on population control, Patel said, “It will be brought soon, don’t worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken then the rest too (will be taken).”

He also attacked the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh claiming it has failed to achieve targets under some Central schemes.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key – May 31, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Kareem’s’ to Jaganna...Premium
UPSC Key – May 31, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Kareem’s’ to Jaganna...
In Rajya Sabha list, BJP sticks to OBC-Dalit winning formulaPremium
In Rajya Sabha list, BJP sticks to OBC-Dalit winning formula
Siddaramaiah interview: ‘If polls held for local bodies without OBC...Premium
Siddaramaiah interview: ‘If polls held for local bodies without OBC...
Newsmaker | Iqbal Singh Chahal: Lauded for Mumbai’s Covid fightback...Premium
Newsmaker | Iqbal Singh Chahal: Lauded for Mumbai’s Covid fightback...
More Premium Stories >>

“The state government has been able to achieve only 23 per cent work under Jal Jeevan Mission while the national average of target achievement under it is 50 per cent.

There is no problem with water sources in the state but the problem is management. Similarly, the state could not complete the target under the PM Awas scheme..,” he said.

Earlier, interacting with beneficiaries of various Central schemes during Gariba Kalyan Sammelan, Patel highlighted various achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years and said ‘service, good governance and welfare of poor’ is the basic mantra of the Central government.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement