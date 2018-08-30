One nation, one election: Law Commission endorses proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly polls

The Law Commission has endorsed simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies. (Representational) The Law Commission has endorsed simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies. (Representational)

In its draft report submitted to the government, the Law Commission has endorsed simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Recommending changes in the Constitution and the electoral law to hold simultaneous polls, the panel said that it can prevent the country from being in constant election mode.

Such an exercise, the draft report said, will save public money, help reduce the burden on administrative setup and security forces and ensure better implementation of government policies.

It said if simultaneous polls are held, the administrative machinery of the country will be continuously engaged in developmental activities, “rather than in electioneering”. It, however, cautioned that “holding simultaneous elections is not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution”.

The Indian Express had first reported that the law panel is expected to recommend in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for “one nation, one election”. Read Also: One nation, one election: Law panel set to clear joint polls, flag key amendments

This comes a week after Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat categorically ruled out any possibility of holding simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies without a “legal framework” in place. “Koi chance nahi” (no chance at all), Rawat had said when asked if it was still feasible to hold the parallel polls.

His clarification comes amid a growing debate on holding simultaneous polls, with the ruling party making a strong pitch for the idea. The BJP has argued that one election would check expenditure and ensure that the nation is not in “election mode” throughout the year.

